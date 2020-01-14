Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara L. Ballard Bell, 87, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Vesta, NE on April 11, 1932, daughter of George Lyman Ballard and Naomi Nell Wilcox Ballard. They preceded her in death.



She attended school in Burr, NE, graduating in 1949. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE. She studied Education and obtained her teaching license. She went on to teach in Burr, NE and other communities in Nebraska and Kansas.



She was united in marriage to Warren J. Bell on June 7, 1953 in Douglas, NE. He precedes her in death. Barbara and Warren were the loving parents of four children.



Following several moves within the state of Nebraska for Warren's school administrative positions, the couple finally made their home in Lawrence, KS.



She taught school for several years before becoming the Director of the United Child Development Center in Lawrence, KS. During her tenure there, she touched the lives of many children and mentored many young teachers. She retired in 1992.



Barbara is survived by one son, Gregg W. Bell, Julesburg, CO; three daughters, Susan R. Rich (Mark), Tucson, AZ; Julie A. Bruington, Olathe, KS and Lisa Bell-Perico (Doug), Lawrence, KS; eight grandchildren, Kyle Bell (Jensyn), Erin Bell, Jeremy Bruington, Jessica Cartrite (Skyler), Cambria Mayes (Alexander), Shabrie Perico, Damon Perico, and Avery Mulally; and three great-grandchildren, Kassidee Bruington, Quincy Mayes and Zoey Bell; one sister, Carolyn Flessner, Burr, NE; two brothers, G. Wesly Ballard (Anne), Lincoln, NE and Barry Ballard (Susan), Laramie, WY; and one sister-in-law, Julie Fuchs, Belden, NE.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Merlin Flessner; and one son-in-law, Jeffrey Bruington.



Cremation has taken place. Her celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Burr United Methodist Church in Burr, NE. She will be inurned in the Wilcox Family Cemetery in Burr, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a philanthropy that was very important to Barbara. (National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163.)



