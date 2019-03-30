Barbara Ann Kemberling, 74, Lawrence, passed away March 23, 2019 at home with her loving daughter's by her side. Barbara was born in Logansport, IN to Cedric and Edna (Lottman) Shields on October 19, 1944.
She is survived by her two daughters, Charmaine Kemberling and Shawn Kelley, grandsons Croix and Jax Kelley as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W 13th St, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 30, 2019