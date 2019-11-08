Memorial services for Austin Logan Coonce, 20, Lawrence will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Austin passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home.
Austin was born July 30, 1999 in Overland Park, KS the son of Charles Thomas "Joe" and Donna Marie Brown.
He worked in construction.
Survivors include his parents, Joe Coonce, Lawrence; Donna Brown, Lawrence; Maternal grandmother, Jeannie Russell, Lawrence; maternal great grandmother, Anna Nelson, Florida; Paternal Grandmother, Vera "Kaycee" Channel; Aunt, Tonya Coonce, Eudora, KS; brother, Daniel Coonce, Lawrence; three sisters, Miranda Coonce, Lawrence, Britney Coonce, Ottawa, and Rebecca Coonce, Lawrence; and two nephews, Jaxson Green and Ashton Schaumburg.
The family will greet friends at 6 p.m. one hour prior to the service and following the service until 8 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Warren-McElwain Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses and may be sent to Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 8, 2019