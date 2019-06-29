Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graceland Mortuary - Greenville 4814 White Horse Rd. PO Box 14966 Greenville , SC 29610 (864)-295-6878 Send Flowers Obituary

SIMPSONVILLE - Antonia Hunt Wagner, 79 died April 27, 2019 in Simpsonville. Antonia was born April 24, 1940 in Greenville and was a daughter of the late E. Cecil and Eva Hunt Wagner.



A 1958 graduate of Greenville High School , she enrolled at Winthrop



College, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1962. She taught at Mecklenburg and Greenville High Schools until she enrolled at The University of Kansas and earned a Master's Degree. In 1972, she began teaching at Lawrence KS West Junior High, a job that lasted until her retirement in 2000.



Antonia returned to her hometown and began another teaching position at Charter HIgh School, moving on from there to Greenville Technical College, where she retired in 2015 as an Assistant Professor.



She lived her dream of teaching and insisted that the youngsters were the ones who inspired her. She loved every student who attended her classes, KU Jayhawks basketball and traveling the world. Her favorite journeys, though, were the week long tours of Mexico during the summers with groups of her students at Lawerence West.



Antonia is survived by a sister, Bonnie W. Sey- mour of Greenville.



A private service was held at an earlier date, Memorials can be made to Winthrop University,



or the .

