Anthony Edward 'Tony' Church, 59, was born March 7, 1961, in Topeka, the son of Robert Eugene and Jo Ann (Todd) Church.
Tony passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Survivors include wife, Kathy Livingston, Eudora; a daughter, Peydon Church, Eudora; a step daughter, Jenna Pash and wife Britany, Indiana; four sisters, Connie Boring (Bill), Athena Devers and Kelly Church, Lawrence; Kathy Minerd, Ottawa; and a granddaughter, Kahlan Kissinger, Eudora. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Church.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 11, 2020.