Anthony "Tony" Church
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Edward 'Tony' Church, 59, was born March 7, 1961, in Topeka, the son of Robert Eugene and Jo Ann (Todd) Church.

Tony passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Survivors include wife, Kathy Livingston, Eudora; a daughter, Peydon Church, Eudora; a step daughter, Jenna Pash and wife Britany, Indiana; four sisters, Connie Boring (Bill), Athena Devers and Kelly Church, Lawrence; Kathy Minerd, Ottawa; and a granddaughter, Kahlan Kissinger, Eudora. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Church.

No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved