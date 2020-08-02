Annette Gabrick

Annette Marie Koland Gabrick was born in Sparta, WI at Camp McCoy on October 22, 1952 to Joan DesRosier Koland and Merlyn Koland. A few years later, the family moved to Kansas and after a brief stay in Wakefield, KS, the family purchased and operated the Koland Café in Chapman, Kansas where they resided. Her friend-to-all, stranger-to-none reputation started early in life as everyone in this small town, where she was known as Shotsy, made many friends with the patrons of the café and virtually everyone in town. She graduated from Chapman High School in 1970 and returned for most of their reunions. In 1970 she married John Sheets and gave birth to four children, Stashia, Aaron, Tisha and Dara. In 1974 they suffered the loss of Aaron to complications from influenza. Shortly thereafter Annette became a caregiver for her mother who was suffering from cancer and passed away in 1975. This experience formed the basis of her reputation for exemplary caregiving as she became guardian of her two younger siblings. Over the years, she took care of many others and her ability to sense the needs in others was remarkable. After a divorce in 1986, Annette and her three daughters moved to Lawrence, KS where she became a realtor for McGrew Real Estate. She immersed herself in community activities achieving the Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year and played roles in several of the local Community Theater productions. In 1988 she met Mark Gabrick and they married the following year. Later in 1989 she became a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant and achieved the status of Sales Director the following year. She earned dozens of awards and commendations during her career until she chose semi-retirement in 2004. In 2010 she became fulltime caregiver to her father-in-law until his death in 2013. He loved the special attention and caring love that she showered upon him and she loved his gentle kindness and wry sense of humor. In 2015 Annette and Mark moved to Bradenton, FL where she enjoyed gardening, decorating and visits to Anna Maria Island. She made many friends with her outgoing personality and authentic warm spirit. She was cherished by her neighbors for her perpetual smile and positive energy. In October 2019, Annette was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the lung and liver and succumbed to the disease at her home on July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mark of the home. Daughters Stashia Hardman, Tisha Lidington and Dara Norris and eight grandchildren of League City, Texas, a step-granddaughter in Colorado and eight siblings across multiple states. She is preceded in death by her father Merlyn Koland, mother Joan Koland, son Aaron Sheets and brother Jeff Petrack. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annette's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse – Children's Fund, and Chapman High School Alumni Association, PO Box 249, Chapman, Kansas US. 785.922.6521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com
