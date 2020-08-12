Anne McDonald Kraus died on 8-4-20 at the age of 94. She was born in NYC in 1926, the youngest of five children, to Marie (Ross) and Patrick McDonald. Her father died when she was an infant, leaving her mother, who was a church organist, to raise five children through the depression.
Anne graduated HS at age 15, and started working immediately, taking the subway to Wall St. for a bank position (she lied about her age to get the job) and teaching ballroom dancing in the evenings. She married Paul Kraus in 1948 after he returned from 3 years in the Navy in WWII. They settled on Pearle Road, in Closter, NJ, for over 34 years, raising their three daughters. She loved being a mom, volunteering in schools and church, and her neighborhood of friends. Once her girls were in school, she had a variety of jobs, always looking for something different and challenging. She started college in her '50's, a dream long deferred, and took far more courses than required for her degree. Anne was an artist (oil painting, fabric, quilting and pottery), loved to dance and sing, was intensely curious, and an intrepid traveler. She loved exploring, going to Europe multiple times, every island in the Caribbean, Mexico, Fiji and Japan.
Her retirement spanned 34 years, living with Paul in Palm Coast, Florida, and, then, after his death in 2004, in Emerald Isle, NC and Alexandria, VA, (to live by daughter, Kate), and Lawrence, KS (by daughter, Susan). Anne felt at home in Lawrence, having visited at least a month each year for decades, and she lived at Meadowlark Estates for a total of 5 years. She died in home hospice, being loved on by her three daughters and family.
Anne is the last of her generation, and all of her siblings and cousins preceded her in death, She is survived by her daughters: Kate and son-in-law Mark Brilakis (Hillsborough, NC); Marjorie (Media, PA); Susan and son-in-law Frank Barthell (Lawrence); grandchildren Amy Spahn (and great-grandson Declan), Tess, Ross and Zoe Brilakis, and Sarah and Ben Barthell; nieces (Jane and Karen especially) nephews (Bobby) and their extended families back in NY.
We already miss her bright smile, humor, sarcasm, laugh, and the generous spirit that infused everything she did. Even as dementia affected her memory, and TIAs slowed her body, that spirit was invincible. Anne was resilient. She expressed gratitude to everyone who cared for her.
Her family thanks everyone, from managers to kitchen staff, at Meadowlark Estates, Wilma Anderson, the Keep Living at Home caregivers, Dr. Molly Imber, and VNA Hospice. Anne's quality of life was richer because your care.
Due to COVID, the family is postponing a celebration of her life until we can all hug, laugh, drink, eat and talk without masks and anxiety. That time will come.
For full obituary, please go to https://rumsey-yost.com/