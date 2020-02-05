Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Knowlton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne (Annie) Stuart Knowlton, of Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning in her home. She was 62. Annie was an individual with Down syndrome and lived in Lawrence since 2005. She was born in Philadelphia on February 13, 1957. Annie was blessed to have many people in her life who loved and cared for her. At the time of her passing she lived with Terri and Caitrin Jacobson and Scott Hedrick.



Annie participated in various organizations for developmental disabilities. For many years, she competed in Special Olympics. She loved to bowl, dance, latch hook, paint, and wear flowers in her hair. She had an infectious sense of humor, and her smile and laughter endeared her to all who knew her.



Annie was blessed with many friends from Cottonwood and Community Living Opportunities, all of whom played significant roles in her wellbeing and quality of life. She was close to her brother and sister-in-law, Earle and Suzanne Knowlton, and their children, Ross and Bailey, throughout her adult life. We all miss Annie but can take comfort in our faith that she now has a perfect mind and body and dwells with her heavenly father.



A celebration of Life service for Annie will be on Sunday February 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Pioneer Ridge, 1000 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence KS (Park in the lot south of the building.) A reception will follow the service.



Memorials can be made to Special Olympics Kansas,

