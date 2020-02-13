Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home 712 9Th St Baldwin City , KS 66006 (785)-594-3644 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home 712 9Th St Baldwin City , KS 66006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annalea "Annie" (Piggott) Bowersox, age 72, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away February 4, 2020, at Baldwin Healthcare & Rehab, in Baldwin City, KS.. She was born August 28, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Sherman Piggott and Flora Belle (Mullins) Piggott. Annie grew up in Osawatomie KS and graduated from Osawatomie High School with the class of 1965. She graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work in 1969. She received her Masters of Social Work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1984 and later attended Kansas University to work on certification as a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker in 1989.



Annie worked as a school social worker for Lawrence, KS U.S.D. 497 for many years until her retirement in 2010.



On March 15, 1969 Annie was united in marriage to Darrell Bowersox They shared over fifty years of marriage. Annie is survived by her husband, Darrell, Baldwin City, KS; two children, Kim DeRemus, Osawatomie, KS, Karl Bowersox, Coffeyville, KS; two grandchildren, Oakley DeRemus USMC, Camp Pendleton, CA, and Anna DeRemus, Osawatomie, KS.



Annie loved the outdoors and visiting our National Parks. She loved Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, CO the most and spent many summer vacations camping and hiking in the park.



The family wants to thank the staff of Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab for their loving care of her in the last year of her life. We would also like to thank the hospice team from Visiting Nurses and special thanks to Sarah Lober and Tina Franca Leffler for all of their help over the several years when Annie was cared for at home.



Because of Annie's great love for camping and the outdoors we want everyone to dress casually for her memorial service.



Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday February 15, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City. Inurnment will occur at a later date at Osawatomie Cemetery, Osawatomie, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Douglas County Visiting Nurses c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64 , Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.

