Anna Clark
1933 - 2020
Anna Marie (Fowler) Clark, 87, of Baldwin City, Kansas passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Vintage Park of Osawatomie, KS.

Anna was born August 23, 1933 in Vinland, KS, the daughter of John Fowler and Opal (Randel) Fowler.

A Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 712 Ninth St., Baldwin City, KS. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Clark Memorial Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
325 S Hickory
Ottawa, KS 66067
(785) 242-3550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 8, 2020
Ann and I grew up in the Vinland area and went to school together, we played basketball at Vinland High School. She and I worked at Audra's while I was in my junior and Senior year in Baldwin High School. She was such a hard worker in her life time. She was a friend to everyone and I am so sorry to her of her passing. With sympathy, Barbara Craig Bryans
Barbara Bryans
Friend
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

