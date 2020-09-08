Anna Marie (Fowler) Clark, 87, of Baldwin City, Kansas passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Vintage Park of Osawatomie, KS.
Anna was born August 23, 1933 in Vinland, KS, the daughter of John Fowler and Opal (Randel) Fowler.
A Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 712 Ninth St., Baldwin City, KS. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Clark Memorial Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
.