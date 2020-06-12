Came in a pandemic… left in a pandemic. Anna Margaret Walker Bricker left us peacefully on June 10. What she saw in that lifetime! World War I was still being fought. The Spanish flu was just beginning. Her teenage years were the Depression. She married on Christmas Day since Clark could only get three days off during that time because of some secret work he was doing. She got Security Clearance to type his thesis. Korea. Color television. Men visiting the moon. Viet Nam. Three kids--- two of whom they adopted. 9/11. Email. The Gulf War. Losing a son. The Great Recession. The Covid-19 pandemic. And always she kept her spirits high and her attitude upbeat. And her smile.
Ann was born June 1, 1918 in Railroad, York County, Pennsylvania to Amber Stake Walker and Clifford Owen Walker. She graduated from New Freedom PA high school and attended Thompson Business College in York, PA. She worked as a secretary at the Seiling Furniture Co., Johns Hopkins University, Heyden Chemical Co., and Princeton University.
She married Clark Eugene Bricker on December 25, 1942. He died June 14, 1994. Before moving to Lawrence, KS in 1963, the Brickers lived in Baltimore MD, Ridgewood NJ, Princeton NJ, and Wooster OH. She lived independently until after her 100th birthday when she moved into assisted living. Until the end she enjoyed her many friends who continued to loyally visit her and was grateful for their kindness. She was always ready to enjoy her favorite foods which included Moo Shoo Shrimp, good crab cakes, raw oysters and sushi.
Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lawrence KS, where she served as an elder and deacon and a member of Chapter FZ, PEO Sisterhood. She was an active member of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 35 years eventually serving as its president, volunteered for LINK, Meals on Wheels, and the Presbyterian Manor. She was a member of the Endicott Society of Kansas University, Chemistry Wives' Club and University Women's Club.
Survivors include her children Susan Bricker Emery, Chambersburg PA; David E. Bricker and wife Diane, Santa Fe NM; grandson Matthew Bricker, his wife Lauren and their children Liam and Skylah of Denton TX; and sister-in-law Helen Blasser and her daughter, Gretchen of Shrewsbury, PA. Son Bruce and wife Shannon preceded her in death July 3, 2011.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Manor or the Kansas University Endowment Fund, Clark Bricker Scholarship fund.
Given the current health care crisis in the world, no services are planned at the present time.
Inurnment in Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 12, 2020.