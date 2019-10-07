Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Plymouth Congregation Church 925 Vermont Street Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Plymouth Congregation Church located at 925 Vermont Street in Lawrence, Kansas. A reception in the Mayflower Room will be held immediately following the service.



Ann was born September 13, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas and she was the daughter of Harvey and Audrey (Carl) Humann.



Ann attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. From 1992 to 2013, Ann was a Realtor with Stephens Real Estate. When Ann retired, she pursued her love of art. In 2018, she had an exhibit at the Lumberyard Arts Center in Baldwin City, Kansas. Ann's beautiful pen and ink drawings and watercolor pen and ink paintings were featured in the 2017 and 2018 Lawrence ArtWalk. She also created several wreaths and a Christmas tree for the Lawrence Festival of Trees.



Ann was the best mother in the world, a loving wife to her ex-husband, Tom, a devoted daughter to her parents, and a very supportive friend. She was an active member of Chapter HZ, P.E.O. and was loved by all of her wonderful sisters. Her faith was very strong and she was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Ann devoted her life to helping others, providing support, and impacting the world with her caring heart and warm hugs.



Ann is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hedrick and many wonderful friends that meant the world to her.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Plymouth Congregational Church, Silent Unity, or the and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.



