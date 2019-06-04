Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Anita (Nikki) Wright on May 10, 2019, due to complications of leukemia. She had many friends and family by her side. Nikki was born August 16, 1967 to Annie and Albert Wright.



Nikki was raised in Lawrence, and played many sports during her school years. She excelled in every athletic activity including basketball and volleyball. She attended Lawrence High School, was awarded a basketball scholarship to Oral Roberts University in 1985 and played basketball at Avila College.



For many years Nikki owned the Kidtopia Station Childcare Center in Lawrence. She loved taking care of children and they loved being with her. Nikki's friends would often call her the "Baby Whisperer" due to her loving connection with children of all ages.



Nikki was dearly loved and her life was filled with adoring friends and family. She was a loving and light-hearted soul that made people laugh and smile wherever she went. Being with Nikki guaranteed a great time. She will be widely missed.



Nikki was a loving, devoted daughter and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Reece. She is survived by her mother, Annie Wright; two beautiful daughters, Cassiti and Kennedi; three sisters, Alberta, Alecia, and April; two brothers, Alan and Aaron; and five grandpups, Kleo, Koda, Krypto, Nala, and Dodger and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



The Wright family would like to extend a special thank you to Brant Moyer, Megan Hiebert, and Dana Dole for their loving kindness and generosity. They opened their caring hearts to our family, and we will be forever grateful.



A memorial for Nikki will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Union Pacific Depot. A Celebration of Life will follow at Johnny's Tavern West at 7:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Nikki and her children.



Donations may be mailed to:



First State Bank & Trust



Nikki Wright Memorial



3901 W. 6th Street



Lawrence, KS 66049

