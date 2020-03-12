Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Garcia Jr.. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew "Andy" Garcia, Jr. 72, Lawrence, KS will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 16th, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Inurnment will be at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Andrew entered the arms of God on Monday, March 9, 2020.Andrew was born on November 16, 1947, in Lawrence, KS, the son of Andrew Garcia, Sr. and Ethel Garcia.He married Connie James on August 19, 1967 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. She survives of the home. Together since middle school, they built a wonderful life together filled with devotion, family and faith.Other survivors include his children, Jennifer and Chris Marshall, Amy and Dan Flowers and Andrew and Jessica Garcia. His grandchildren, Cale Marshall; Ryan and Chase Flowers; Ava and Sofia Garcia. His Mother Ethel Garcia, brothers Robert and Larry Garcia and many other beloved family members. He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Garcia, Sr.Andy retired from Wester Energy after 42 years of employment. He was a Sargent in the U.S. Army , A Company, 5th Battalion, 6th Infantry, 1st Armed Division, Republic of Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal; Air Medal, Marksman (Rifle); Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal.Andy enjoyed being outside and loved the summer sun. His large and extended family were very special to him and he spent lots of time attending family get-togethers and events. Most of all he loved his grandkids, spending time with them and traveling to their activities. His "five" were his pride and joy. Andy also enjoyed KU Basketball, taking road trips, mowing his lawn and authentic Mexican food.Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.The family suggests memorials in his name to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or the Vietnam Veterans Association ( vva.org ) and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

