1/1
Alvis Shelton
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Alvis W. Shelton, 71, Linwood, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Eudora Cemetery, Eudora, KS. Alvis passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, KS.

Alvis was born on July 14, 1949 in Clarksville, AR, the son of Harland and Audie (Holland) Shelton.

He was the owner and operator of C-Hawkk Construction Inc.

He married Henrietta Pankey on November 6, 1970 in Kansas City, KS. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his sons, Kevin (Denise) Shelton, Clint (Amy) Shelton, Ryan (Andrea) Shelton; daughter, Kara (Brent) LaTessa; ten grandchildren, Taelyr, Tannyr, Delaeny, Regan, Amayah, Zoey, Maxwell, Warren, Coda, Kyus; two great grandchildren, Jace, Justice; brother, Dennis (Darla) Shelton; sister, Charlotte Bauer. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Spainhower, and brother-in-law, Jim Bauer.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society - "Road to Recovery" and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved