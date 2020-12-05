Graveside services for Alvis W. Shelton, 71, Linwood, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Eudora Cemetery, Eudora, KS. Alvis passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, KS.
Alvis was born on July 14, 1949 in Clarksville, AR, the son of Harland and Audie (Holland) Shelton.
He was the owner and operator of C-Hawkk Construction Inc.
He married Henrietta Pankey on November 6, 1970 in Kansas City, KS. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his sons, Kevin (Denise) Shelton, Clint (Amy) Shelton, Ryan (Andrea) Shelton; daughter, Kara (Brent) LaTessa; ten grandchildren, Taelyr, Tannyr, Delaeny, Regan, Amayah, Zoey, Maxwell, Warren, Coda, Kyus; two great grandchildren, Jace, Justice; brother, Dennis (Darla) Shelton; sister, Charlotte Bauer. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Spainhower, and brother-in-law, Jim Bauer.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
- "Road to Recovery" and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
