Alice J. Weltmer, age 92, formerly of Mankato passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center. She was born on January 8, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to native Kansans John and Nellie (Smith) Schoonover.
Alice was a 1946 graduate of Denver East High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of Kansas in 1950.
She married Roderick Weltmer on August 30, 1949 in Denver, Colorado. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2003.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends and was a homemaker, staying home most of her life and taking care of her family.
She was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church, Mankato.
Alice is survived by her three children and their families:
Patricia Korb (Barry), Salina, KS; son Jason Korb (Erin) and their children Tyler, Zaide and Chase Korb, Caitlyn Sanders and Izzy Rivera; son Kevin Korb (Crissy) and their children Allison, Kaden and Kody Korb, Casey and Shawn Pyeatt; daughter Heidi McDonald (Kevin) and their children Jadynne Smith, Deacon, Damon and Kinzi McDonald.
John Weltmer, Lawrence, KS; daughter Anne Kealing (Jonathan) and their children William and Emily
Carrie Ann Mayhew (Brad), Lawrence; their five daughters Amanda Kleinschmidt (Tom) and son Ansel, Lauren, Rebecca, Melissa and Caroline; and their son Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roderick, parents, John and Nellie, brother Jack Schoonover and sister Ginny Adams..
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, with Pastor Jim Rice officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, with the family receiving friends at the Melby Mortuary, Mankato.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mankato, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to either Harmony Methodist Church or to the Salina Regional Health Center for providing technology to patients to communicate with their families in c/o Melby Mortuary, PO Box 384, Mankato, KS. 66956. Online condolences may be left at www.melbymortuary.com
