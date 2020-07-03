Alice Clayton Amyx passed away May 27, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born in Lawrence on October 7, 1920, to Ross Herbert Clayton and Marguerite McVey Clayton. Both of her parents were originally from Hill City, Kansas. Alice graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1938 and attended the University of Kansas where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She also attended Lawrence Business College. She married Carl Breckinridge Amyx on October 6, 1940, at the Central Christian Church in San Diego, California.



Alice was a ninety-year member of the First Christian Church and a seventy-five-year life member of O.E.S. Adah Chapter #7 and the Evangeline Chapter #162 of Baldwin City, Kansas. She belonged to the New Generation Society of Lawrence, Berea Bible Study and the Home Builders Sunday School Class of the First Christian Church. She also helped with the church's "Operation Child" project and the Prayer Shawl Ministry.



Alice worked as a secretary for the KU Alumni Office for ten years and was a life-long KU basketball fan. Alice worked for the community of Lawrence in many ways: serving at her children's school PTA, volunteering at LMH, delivering for "Meals on Wheels" and serving as a chairman for one year, serving her neighborhood on the election board, and managing the Lawrence Art Guild Holiday Fair for two years. She was a well-known quilter and belonged to the Kaw Valley Quilters Guild for many years and traveled to workshops all over the United States.



Alice was a proud member of the '38's, a group of Liberty Memorial graduates who met monthly for lunch for years. She belonged to several bridge clubs and was a member of one for sixty-seven years. She also belonged to several study clubs.



Alice and Carl enjoyed many trips with The Flying Jayhawks and after Carl's death, Alice traveled to many elder hostels in the United States and Canada.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Marguerite Clayton, a sister (Marguerite Dalrymple), her husband, Carl Amyx, a son-in-law (Lanny Dayton Gaston) and a grandson (Geoffrey Tyler Gaston). She is survived by a sister (Ruth Mrkonic), and her beloved children, Ross Michael Amyx (Linda), Richmond, Virginia, and Marguerite Amyx Gaston, Lawrence. She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren, Ross (Jessie), Richmond, Virginia, Megan (Taylor), Atlanta, Georgia, and Joshua, Lawrence, as well as her five great-grandchildren, Julian, Griffin, Hannah , and Harper, children of Ross Amyx, Richmond, Virginia, and Addison Green, daughter of Megan Amyx Green, Atlanta, Georgia.



A memorial service is planned for the future.



