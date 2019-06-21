Albert James "Bud" Jenks, 79, of Meriden, KS, formerly of De Soto, KS, passed away June 18, 2019. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Mon., June 24, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Funeral 10:30 am Tues., June 25, 2019 at De Soto Baptist Church, 8655 Copeland Way, De Soto, KS. Masonic Service at 10:00 am before the funeral. Burial with military honors at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the De Soto Baptist Church or the Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Albert was born Aug. 31, 1939 in Merriam, KS to Albert E. and Cecil L. (Johnson) Jenks. Bud was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1958 and served in the US Marine Reserves. Bud married Helen Gilstrap on Dec. 26, 1958 in De Soto. He worked as a Safety Engineer for Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. After his retirement from Sunflower he worked as a construction contractor with his brother Elmer. In the 1970's and 80's Bud served as a De Soto City Councilman, De Soto Mayor and as Chairman of the Council of Mayors for Johnson County. He was a member of the De Soto Baptist Church, the Shawnee Masonic Lodge and the De Soto VFW. Bud was a lifelong woodworker. He will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Helen, in 2016 and brothers: Elmer and Steve Jenks. Bud is survived by his daughter, Teresa Leahy and significant other Jim Vanderbilt, Baldwin City, KS; son, Kenneth and wife Debra Jenks, Shawnee, KS; four grandchildren: Drew Wiard, Sean Wiard, Zach and wife Emma Jenks, Max Jenks and fiancé Lindsey Unrein; one great-grandson, Oliver; brother Gerald and wife Pam Jenks, Vinland, KS and sister-in-law, Reta Jenks, De Soto, KS.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 21, 2019