Alan "Kelly" Wheeler, Lawrence, Kansas died from cancer April 3, 2020 at the age of 62.



Kelly was born on February 28, 1958 in Lawrence, Kansas to James Donald Wheeler and Robbie Lee (Carlyle) Wheeler. He was one of six siblings and grew up in Eudora, Kansas.



He married Judith "Judy" Kay Culver on September 30, 1978 and was married for 40 years.



Kelly worked at Kmart Distribution Center in Lawrence for 15 years and Lawrence Memorial Hospital (LMH) for 28 years before retiring from LMH in July of 2018.



He was preceded in death by both parents and his wife Judy.



He leaves behind his daughter Amanda (Justin) Wright Olathe, Kansas, one granddaughter, Mila Wright, and two grandsons, William and Spencer Wright, Olathe. Kelly also leaves behind two sisters, Cheri Klindt, Lawrence, Kansas, and Donna Henderson, Lawrence, Kansas, three brothers, Jerry Wheeler Lawrence, Kansas, Kerry Wheeler, Lawrence, Kansas, and Buddy Criss, Eudora, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.

