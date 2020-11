AGNES ANN WRIGHT (nee Montague), 90, passed away November 6 at her home at McCrite Plaza Retirement Center in Topeka, Kansas due to complications of heart disease.She is survived by her four daughters Lou Ann Montague, Columbia, MO; Carolyn Church, Lawrence, KS; Jeannie Shy, Topeka, KS; Nancy Shy, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.Graveside service will be Saturday, November 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka, KS. The full obituary will appear later.Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com