A Mass of Christian burial for Agnes Elizabeth Rinke, 83, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lawrence. Agnes passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home.
Agnes was born on April 20, 1936 in Altus, Arkansas the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Oeschle) Dahlem. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella and Eagles Auxiliary Post #309. She was also a school crossing guard for the City of Lawrence as well as an Avon Representative for many years.
She married Eugene "Gene" William Rinke on June 11, 1955 in Altus, Arkansas. He preceded his beloved wife in death on August 1, 1997.
Survivors include three daughters; Deborah "Debbie" (David) Evans, Jacqueline "Jackie" Rinke, Beverly "Bev" (Cash) Hyatt, all of Lawrence; a son, Kenneth (Marcia) Rinke of San Bernardino, CA; twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two sisters; Cecilia Taylor of Ozark, AK and Elizabeth Kramer of Fort Smith, AK. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan Rinke, daughter, Mary "Lisa" Rinke, great-grandson, Hunter Rinke, four brothers; Leo Dahlem, Herman Dahlem, Rupert Dahlem and Alfred "Al" Dahlem, two sisters; Mary Wilson and Imelda Holloway and a son-in-law, Merle Taylor (Jackie Rinke).
The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence with a Rosary starting at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may also be made in her name to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or The and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 17, 2019