Walter Wheat Nemecheck, 95, of Harrisonville, MO was born Nov. 27, 1923 in Hays, KS the son of Joseph F. and Nellie Evelyn (Wheat) Nemecheck. He departed this life on Feb. 8, 2019 at Golden Years Care Center, Harrisonville.
On Feb. 14, 1971, Walter was united in marriage to Mary Juanita (Taylor) Cleveland in Archie, MO.
Walter was employed in the maintenance department at the Saddle and Sirloin Club, Leawood, KS and was also a farmer. He was an Army veteran of WWII.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary on Nov. 9, 2008 and a daughter Linda Sperry.
He is survived by 2 sons, Michael Nemecheck and wife Elizabeth, Walter A. Nemecheck and wife Linda; two step-sons, Charles A. Cleveland and wife Yvonne, Kenneth L. Cleveland Sr. and wife Di; a step-daughter, Barbara Lacy; 2 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 step-great-grandchildren.
Cremation with no services scheduled. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 17, 2019