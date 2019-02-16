Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merna Dean. View Sign

A Celebration of Life for Merna K. Eckman Dean, 70, Lawrence, will be held at 11 am Monday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, with the Rev. Lisa Setty officiating, Burial will follow in Vinland Cemetery. Mrs. Dean died Wednesday, Feb. 13. 2019.



She was born July 10, 1948, in Lawrence, the daughter of Edward and Helen Zink Eckman. She grew up on the family farm in the Vinland area and attended Lawrence High School for three years and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1966. Merna worked at Hallmark Cards for several decades before retiring in 2009. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard. She also enjoyed getting together with her coffee friends, and was a member of the Lawrence Pilot Club.



Merna married Andy Dean on June 30, 1972. He preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Richard and Vincent Eckman. Survivors include her brother, Steven Eckman and wife Nancy, Baldwin City; a sister-in-law, Linda Eckman, Baldwin City; and several nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorial contributions to Douglas County Hospice, or Vinland Cemetery Association, in care of the funeral home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at



601 Indiana St

Lawrence , KS 66044

