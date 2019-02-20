Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Martin. View Sign

Funeral services for Marilyn J. Martin, 84, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Lawrence Free Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. She passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.



Marilyn was born on August 14, 1934 in Caney, KS the daughter of Fred D. and Beulah C. (Moorehead) Mills.



She graduated from Carey High School and attended Baker University in 1956 where she earned her BA and earned her Master's from the University of Kansas in 1964.



She was an elementary school teacher for Baldwin City USD 348, Horton USD 347, and Lawrence USD 497 for a combined 35 years until she retired in 1991.



She was a member of the Mount Oread Aerie #309 Fraternal Order of Eagles, Douglas County Retired Teachers Association and the National Education Association.



She married Robert Chalmer Martin on December 26, 1954 in Caney, KS. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2006.



Survivors include her two daughters, Lesa Tidd (Terry), Lawrence, Deborah Trickey, Muskogee, OK; five grandchildren, Alisha Trickey (Brian Phelps), Cole Trickey, Seth Trickey, Heather Berthelsen (Jacob), Kirsten Tidd; nine great grandchildren, Elijha, Joseph, Noah, Roman, Cloey, Leah, Kate, Oliver, Avery; and brother, Rex Mills (Diane), Caney, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Melba Labadie.



The family will greet friends prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or Visiting Nurses and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



