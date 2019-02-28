Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marilyn J. "Tootie" Sweeten, 89, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



She was born September 8, 1929, in Burns, Wyoming, the daughter of Flint and Mildred (Bell) Hardy.



Marilyn worked as a nursing assistant at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and later for the University of Kansas Student Health Clinic for 27 years.



She was an avid baker, known as the neighborhood "cookie lady". She was known for always having a garden in her backyard and for her canning. She was very outgoing and a devout Christian who loved her church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and had love for animals, especially dogs. She also had a great love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles.



She married Harlan Sweeten on August 25, 1959 in Tonganoxie, KS, he survives. Other survivors include daughters, Rosana Sweeten and Donna J. (Terry) Sweeten-Raymond; grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Buchholz and Camille Buchholz; great-grandchildren, Payton Buchholz and Parker Kittleson; siblings, Donald W. Hardy, Claire J. Gleason, and Kenneth J. (Rita) Hardy and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Hardy, and Jerry D. Hardy; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardy and brother-in-law, Neal Gleason.



A Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Hubbel Hill Cemetery in Tonganoxie, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to P.O. Box 758517Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



