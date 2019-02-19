Lynda "Lyn" Deane, age 80, of Lawrence, Kansas, died on February 13, 2019, at her home.
Lyn & her husband, Pete, lived in Royal Oak, Michigan, before retiring to Leroy, Ohio.
Lyn attended Denison University, and graduated 25 years later from Wayne State University. She then worked as a technical writer and editor for Unisys and General Motors.
Survivors include her children, Dana Deane and Kevin Deane, grandchildren Deane, Ellis and Liam O'Connor, and Emily and Macson Deane, and her partner since 2015, Don Frey.
Lyn is preceded in death by her husband Peter Deane, parents Fredrick and Mary Lyon, and brother Fritz Lyon.
Visitation and Services will be Friday February 22, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue Painesville, Ohio. Rev Denis Paul from East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Kirtland will officiate. The family will receive friends an hour before the 11:30 service. Interment will be at the Perry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts in Lyn's memory to Audio Reader in Lawrence, Kansas. or at http://reader.ku.edu/ways-donate
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 19, 2019