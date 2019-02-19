Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janet Sharistanian, who died in Lawrence on February 6, arrived here in a red Volkswagon with her large Afghan hound, her lively cat, and numerous boxes of books in the summer of 1971 to begin an active life at the University of Kansas. Janet's friends, fellow teachers, and former students, while grieving for their loss, remember her brilliance as a scholar, her vivacity, her wit, her concern for the well-being of animals, her deep interest in music and dance, her knowledge of diverse culinary traditions, and her appreciation for beauty wherever she saw it.



Janet, the only and beloved child of Elvira and Arthur Sharistanian, grew up in Worchester, Massachusetts. Although she came to care deeply for Lawrence, she never lost her appreciation for New England and for the Cape Cod seashore. As a young girl, she spent several years with her parents in Austria, a memorable experience which prompted her life-long interest in international cultures and cuisine. From the time she was a girl, Janet studied ballet and also developed an interest in dressage, continuing both of these interests after her move to Kansas, where she studied dance with members of the KU Dance Department and rode regularly at Douglas County stables. Throughout her life, she not only loved horses, but had a deep interest in the well-being of all animals.



Janet came to KU following the completion of her Ph.D. in English and American Literature from Brown University, where her dissertation focused on the poetry of Randall Jarrell. Her BA degree, with highest honors in English and Art History, was from Simmons College. Through the KU English Department, Janet regularly taught courses on American literature at various levels, emphasizing American poetry and American women writers, most notably Willa Cather and Edith Wharton. Supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, she directed five summer institutes, focused on these and other American women writers.



While her appointment at KU remained with the Department of English until her retirement, very soon after her arrival here, Janet became committed to teaching courses focused on women's writing and to developing an independent Women's Studies program at the University. As the initial coordinator between 1972 and 1976 for KU's forward-thinking and vigorous Women's Studies, she was and is widely applauded, on both the local and the national level, for the creation of this program.



Between 1979 and 1983, Janet served as the Director ofKU's Research Institute on Women. During this time, she was instrumental in securing a significant Ford Foundation grant to support a Summer Institute on Women's Public Lives. Early in her career at KU, Janet was also named a Woodrow Wilson fellow. In 1983-84, the University of Southern California invited her to direct a Theme Year in Gender and Scholarship. With a KU colleague in 1995, she also initiated and directed a Faculty Research Seminar on gender, which evolved into the Gender Seminar at KU's Hall Center, becoming the oldest continuing research seminar at the Center. In addition to her ongoing interest in women's writing and gender, in the 1990s Janet became deeply committed to teaching courses focused on the literature and history of World War I. The last NEH summer seminar she co-directed was on the history and literature of the Great War.



Deeply appreciated by her students in undergraduate as well as in graduate classes, her excellence as a faculty mentor was repeatedly recognized during her KU teaching career. In praise of Janet as a teacher, one former student has said, "The work I have done with her has been the most intellectually stimulating of my graduate career. More than anyone else on campus, she has taken my work seriously. She has been willing to spend time exploring ideas with me, and she has taught me the discipline and the precision necessary for excellence in the field of Women's Studies as in other fields." In 1974, Janet was named "Outstanding Teacher" by KU's Commission on the Status of Women. In the course of her teaching career at KU, she received not only the Burlington Northern Foundation Faculty Achievement Award and the



Outstanding Woman Teacher Award, but she was also a HOPE award nominee and was inducted into the Women's Hall of Fame at KU in 1985.



Above all, Janet's scholarship reflects her interests in gender. It also focuses on the writings of American women writers, primarily Willa Cather and Tess Slessinger. Her editions of two of Cather's novels, both published by Oxford University Press, have been especially well received. In addition, Janet frequently wrote perceptively on contemporary dance, publishing her essays on dance in a diversity of journals. Her service for the KU Department of English was unstinting, considering her work on many committees and as the department's liaison with the KU library as well as with the Hall Center for the Humanities. Janet's participation in numerous conferences throughout the country and on a diversity of topics over her long career exemplify her consummate commitment to her profession as a both teacher and scholar.



In recent years, she has enjoyed re-reading the works of George Eliot, Jane Austen, and Patrick O'Brian. At the time o fher death, she had just embarked on her fourth reading of Moby­ Dick. With her wit, her astute perceptions, and the accuracy of her historical memory, she always delighted and amazed her friends. They remember her for her generosity, her acumen, and her thoughtfulness. She has enriched their lives in manifold ways, and they miss her profoundly.



Gifts in Janet's memory may be made to the Janet Sharistanian Fund for the Support of Faculty or Graduate Students in Modem American Literature in the Department of English in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences through the Kansas University Endowment Association or to the Lawrence Humane Society. No services are planned.

