Memorial services for James Philip Guenther Sterbenz, 62, Lawrence will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lawrence. He passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.
James was born in June 1956 and grew up in University City, Missouri, the son of Bertram and Lois (Link) Sterbenz.
He received his doctorate in Computer Science from Washington University in St. Louis and was a tenured Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at KU. He mentored many graduate students and was active in teaching and research.
He was married to his wife Kris for 34 years and they had one daughter, Kat Sterbenz.
Other survivors include a brother, David Sterbenz and a sister, Leslie (Cliff) Sterbenz Schmid James was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will greet friends from 3:00 ~ 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
