Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Sterbenz. View Sign

Memorial services for James Philip Guenther Sterbenz, 62, Lawrence will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lawrence. He passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.



James was born in June 1956 and grew up in University City, Missouri, the son of Bertram and Lois (Link) Sterbenz.



He received his doctorate in Computer Science from Washington University in St. Louis and was a tenured Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at KU. He mentored many graduate students and was active in teaching and research.



He was married to his wife Kris for 34 years and they had one daughter, Kat Sterbenz.



Other survivors include a brother, David Sterbenz and a sister, Leslie (Cliff) Sterbenz Schmid James was preceded in death by his parents.



The family will greet friends from 3:00 ~ 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the church prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



For the full obituary, more information or to post a condolence go to



Memorial services for James Philip Guenther Sterbenz, 62, Lawrence will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lawrence. He passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.James was born in June 1956 and grew up in University City, Missouri, the son of Bertram and Lois (Link) Sterbenz.He received his doctorate in Computer Science from Washington University in St. Louis and was a tenured Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at KU. He mentored many graduate students and was active in teaching and research.He was married to his wife Kris for 34 years and they had one daughter, Kat Sterbenz.Other survivors include a brother, David Sterbenz and a sister, Leslie (Cliff) Sterbenz Schmid James was preceded in death by his parents.The family will greet friends from 3:00 ~ 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the church prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.For the full obituary, more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Funeral Home Warren-McElwain Mortuary

120 West 13th

Lawrence , KS 66044

785-843-1120 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close