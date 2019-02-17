Virginia (Ginny) Conard (Hogan), 65, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2018 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Dix (Hogan) who passed away on May 28, 2016 at age 65 in Pueblo, Colorado. They were the daughters of Myrle (Ben) and Mildred (Millie) Hogan. Ben passed away on March 23, 2007 and Millie lives in Lawrence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginny and Liz Hogan.
Ginny was born on Feb. 23, 1953 and graduated from Lawrence High School. Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Brad Conard, and her son Daniel Molthop, both of Lawrence.
Liz was born on Jan. 6, 1951 and also attended Lawrence High School. Survivors include her two daughters, Debbie & Chris, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, all of Pueblo, Colorado.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service for both Ginny and Liz at First Southern Baptist Church, 4300 W. 6th, on Feb. 23 at 11 am with lunch to follow.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 17, 2019