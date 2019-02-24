Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Besser. View Sign

Anna Irene Besser, 87, of rural Oskaloosa, died at her home on February 21, 2019. She was born May 19, 1931 the daughter of Ralph James and Irene Elizabeth Roush Edgerton. She worked as a maid and landscaper for many years. She owned and operated Anna's restaurant in Eudora, KS from 1980-1982, and worked as a proof reader at Hallmark. She was a member of the Elm Grove Baptist Church in Bonner Springs, KS., and attended Perry Missionary Baptist Church in Perry, KS. She married Richard Paul Besser on August 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 23, 1998.



Survivors include four sons, Mark Besser, Eudora, Jimmy Besser, Lawrence, Gordon (Mary) Besser, Oskaloosa, and Randy Besser, Linwood. Two daughters, Ginger (Bob) Ballard, Hackett, AR., and Linda Besser, Oskaloosa. One brother, Ralph Edgerton, Missouri, and three sisters, Ethel Huske Pinick, Harveyville, KS., a twin sister, Eleanor Shearin, Texas, and Virginia Skinner, Texas. 25 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three sons, Ryan Besser, Eric Besser, & Joedy Besser, three grandchildren, Jody Besser, Hughie Pledger and Richard Paul Besser, II.



Funeral Services will be 11AM Wednesday Feb. 27 at the Elm Grove Baptist Church in Bonner Springs. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services 10-11AM. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at the Rochester Cemetery in Topeka. Memorials may be made to the Perry Missionary Baptist Church and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602 Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at

1220 Walnut Street PO Box 602

Oskaloosa , KS 66066

